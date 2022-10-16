Core Alternative Capital Acquires 17,700 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 362.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

