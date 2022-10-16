Core Alternative Capital Acquires 3,098 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $251.34. 2,864,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

