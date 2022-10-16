Core Alternative Capital Acquires 6,087 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.16. 2,918,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,169. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.86 and its 200-day moving average is $249.98. The firm has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.