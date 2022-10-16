Core Alternative Capital Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $9.02 on Friday, reaching $218.51. 1,401,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

