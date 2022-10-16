Core Alternative Capital Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $223,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Celanese by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

