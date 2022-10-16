Core Alternative Capital Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.87 on Friday, hitting $427.10. 2,281,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

