Core Alternative Capital Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,752. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

