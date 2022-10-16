Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 347,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $778,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,475,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,726. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

