Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

NYSE BAX traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $54.50. 3,896,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

