CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CoreCivic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 86,757 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

