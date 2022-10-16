CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of CXW opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
