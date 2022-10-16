CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Up 55.0% in September

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the September 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.30. 1,809,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,628. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

