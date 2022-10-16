Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 529,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $253,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 76.0% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $7,827,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $13.34 on Friday, reaching $454.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.37 and a 200-day moving average of $511.39. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

