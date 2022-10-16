Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $13.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.65. 2,304,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

