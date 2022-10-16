Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,954 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for 10.7% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Five Below worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Five Below by 32.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Five Below by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 51,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

FIVE stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. 797,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,965. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

