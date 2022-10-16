Critical Analysis: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canoo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.05%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 529.84%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Innoviz Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -1,625.51% -41.48% -36.16% Canoo N/A -173.05% -109.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 113.46 -$153.56 million ($0.83) -5.51 Canoo $2.55 million 137.92 -$346.77 million ($2.17) -0.59

Innoviz Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats Canoo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

