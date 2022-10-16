Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Crocs were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Crocs by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of CROX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,711. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.