CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 793.0 days.

CSR Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSRLF remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. CSR has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Get CSR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSR in a report on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.