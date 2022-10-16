CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CURE Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.55. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 451.28%.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

