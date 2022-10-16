Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,603,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 21.2% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

