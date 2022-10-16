CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $648.00

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $49.11 million and approximately $648.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01680038 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $315.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

