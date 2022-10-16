CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 46.1% in September

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 14,000 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,254.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.26.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.