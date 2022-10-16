CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0278

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $1.04 million worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

