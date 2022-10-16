CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CyberOptics Price Performance

Shares of CYBE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,760. The company has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Institutional Trading of CyberOptics

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 19.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 509,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CyberOptics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CyberOptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 347,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyberOptics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyberOptics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 153,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

