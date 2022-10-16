Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in September

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 409,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 501.8 days.

Daifuku Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DAIUF remained flat at $50.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. Daifuku has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

Get Daifuku alerts:

About Daifuku

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.