Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.

Shares of DSNKY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. 36,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,125. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

