Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Daily Journal from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Daily Journal Stock Performance
NASDAQ DJCO traded up $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.01. 1,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $236.01 and a fifty-two week high of $415.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.10.
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
