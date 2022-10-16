Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Daily Journal from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Stock Performance

NASDAQ DJCO traded up $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.01. 1,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $236.01 and a fifty-two week high of $415.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

About Daily Journal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Daily Journal by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.