Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Short Interest Up 43.0% in September

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,751,900 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 1,225,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLLFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dali Foods Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from 5.40 to 4.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dali Foods Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Dali Foods Group alerts:

Dali Foods Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLLFF remained flat at 0.45 during trading hours on Friday. Dali Foods Group has a one year low of 0.45 and a one year high of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.45.

Dali Foods Group Company Profile

Dali Foods Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells food and beverages in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Manufacture and Sale of Household Consumption, Manufacture and Sale of Snack Food, Manufacture and Sale of Ready-To-Drink Beverage, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dali Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dali Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.