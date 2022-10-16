Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.33.

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.08.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. increased its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

