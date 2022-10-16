Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 8,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.
Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
