Decentraland Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $78.23 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.92 or 0.27712860 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

