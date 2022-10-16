Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.02 or 0.00083713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $168.78 million and $1.02 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

