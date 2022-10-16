Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DE traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

