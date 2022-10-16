Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.