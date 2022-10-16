Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Price Performance
DE stock traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
