DeFiChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00003306 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $323.24 million and $1.53 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,253.19 or 0.27453458 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010722 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.