Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.01 billion-$12.47 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00- EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.85.

DAL stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,153,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,987 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,590,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

