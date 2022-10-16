Delta Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,185,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,652,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.