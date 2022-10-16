Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,367 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. 10,456,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,808,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.