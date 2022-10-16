Delta Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,766. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.