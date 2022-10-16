Delta Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of VMware by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,221. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.10. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.