DeltaFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $9,489.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

