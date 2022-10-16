Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Tops $56.09 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00022585 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $56.09 million and approximately $101,137.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,183.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00266966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00119811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00747565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.56 or 0.00571146 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00252063 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,945,905 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

