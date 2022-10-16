Dero Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.29 or 0.00022439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $55.58 million and $76,741.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00266410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00119531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00739999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00571905 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00253747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,944,960 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

