Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $44.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

