Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $25.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading

