Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

DB stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,183,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after buying an additional 890,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after buying an additional 1,747,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

