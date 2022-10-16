Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.26.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %
DB stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,183,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after buying an additional 890,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after buying an additional 1,747,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.