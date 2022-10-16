Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Playtech (LON:PTEC) Target Price to GBX 601

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 607 ($7.33) to GBX 601 ($7.26) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 454.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 507.17. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 360.80 ($4.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 775 ($9.36). The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 500.49.

In related news, insider John Krumins purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £37,360 ($45,142.58). In other news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £414,190 ($500,471.24). Also, insider John Krumins bought 8,000 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £37,360 ($45,142.58).

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

