DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1,264.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,111 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 67,752 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 202.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

