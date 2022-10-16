DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.55.

DexCom Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.41. 2,119,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,053. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

