Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,972,000 after buying an additional 63,209 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

DFAS stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 292,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,098. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30.

