DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 839,800 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

DMC Global Price Performance

BOOM stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 81,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,720. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 139.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 189,890 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in DMC Global by 71.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

